Planners clear conversion of former Limerick shop into housing

THE conversion of a former shop into residential accommodation was an ‘exempted development’ which did not require planning permission, An Bord Pleanála has ruled.

The decision which relates to a property, formerly Togher’s Shop, has just been published.

The single-story flat-roofed premises, at Granville Park, St Patrick’s Road in the city was converted last year after Limerick City and County Council indicated the works did not require permission.

That decision was the subject of a review after the matter was referred to An Bord Pleanála by a resident who lives near the former shop which closed more than a decade ago.

He submitted the renovation of the property for residential use “is not consistent with proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

He further submitted that “no effort has been made to blend the development into the surrounding area” and that It would be “more appropriate to demolish the building and construct a dwelling in keeping with established adjoining properties.”

In her report to the board, planning inspector Bríd Maxwell said she was satisfied the works to convert the premises was an ‘exempted development’ as permitted in the relevant legislation.

“Based on the submitted photographic evidence the related works to the structure are minor in nature and largely renovation works and do not materially affect the external appearance of the structure so as to render its appearance inconsistent with the character of the structure or of neighbouring structures,” she stated adding that the provision of an exemption does not remove the requirement for the owners to comply with the relevant building regulations.

Ms Maxwell’s findings were formally accepted by the board at a meeting last month.