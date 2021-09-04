WATCH: New food market opens in Limerick

A NEW food market opens in the heart of Limerick this morning.

From 9am, the grills will be fired up, and the coffee machines will be boiled as the shutters rise on the Wickham Way farmers market.

More than 30 local vendors are in place at the market, which will open from 9am to 2pm each Saturday, and will have entrances in Wickham Street and Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

Artisan food will be on offer, alongside farm produce like eggs, meat, honey and milk, while some talented artists and crafters will also take part.

The line-up of traders will change and increase each week.

There'll be live music in place too.

The Wickham Way market was developed to promote agriculture and offer the community a place to support local vendors.

Last Christmas, the facility opened as a pop-up market. But now it is back each week after a colourful facelift.

Eva Clarke, organiser of Wickham Way said, "It’s brighter than ever. It’s a gorgeous building with two warehouses and I just knew we could do something really interesting with it. After the lockdown we just decided we would open the gates because it’s such a lovely space for the people of Limerick to use, right in the city centre. Our aim is to involve people who are creating their own things as much as possible. The community is so enthusiastic which really helps. People have somewhere to sell their wares now and there are so many gorgeous things out there. It’s good fun and the people on Wickham Street have been so welcoming."

Management at Wickham Way are currently working on plans to open additional days of the week, including evening markets and a larger scale Christmas Market.

All current Covid-19 protocols as set out by the Health Department will be in place at the market.