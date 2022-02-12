Balloons to be released into the sky to remember 12-year-old boy killed in Limerick collision

A SPECIAL vigil is to take place this Sunday in a show of support for the family of the 12-year-old boy who died in a head-on collision on Friday morning.

Wiktor Chojecki, from Newcastle West, lost his life when the Nissan Qashqai he was driving collided head-on with a lorry close to the village of Adare at around 2am on Friday.

There was a minute's silence for the young boy at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick city this Saturday evening ahead of the Limerick hurlers' league clash with Galway.

Ahead of the boy’s funeral Mass on Thursday, a vigil, In Memory Of Wiktor, is to take place in The Square in Newcastle West, tomorrow, Sunday, at 3pm.

Dominika Hogan, a member of Polish community in Newcastle West, who is one of the organisers of the vigil, is asking those who intend on going to the ceremony to “bring a balloon or two” to release into the sky to remember the 12-year-old.

Wiktor’s mother Ewa, and father, Bartosc, settled in Newcastle West after emigrating from their native Poland.

“Let's light up the sky for Wiktor,” Ms Hogan posted on Facebook.

The event, she wrote, is “to show support to Wiktor's family” and is “a mark of respect” for the child.

Wiktor was a first year student at Scoil Mhuire agus Ide in Newcastle West, and was a past pupil at the local Gaelscoil O’Doghair.

Shortly before 2am on Friday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision between a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

Wiktor, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car was fatally injured. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

Wiktor’s funeral Mass is to take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newcastle West at 11.30am on Thursday. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West following the Mass.

May he rest in peace.