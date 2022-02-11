School principal pays tribute to pupil killed in horror Limerick collision

The scene of the fatal collision | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson / Liam Burke
THE Principal of Scoil Mhuire agus Íde in Newcastle West says the young boy who was killed in a head-on road collision near Adare will be "greatly missed" by all those who know him.
The first-year student, who has been named locally as 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki, died when the car he was driving was in collision with a lorry at Rineroe on the Limerick side of Adare shortly before 2am.
A section of the N21 was closed until this Friday afternoon as Forensic Collision Investigators carried out technical examinations at the scene.
In a statement, issued to RTÉ news Sean Lane, principal of Scoil Mhuire agus Íde said what happened overnight was a terrible tragedy which is difficult to comprehend.
"We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Wiktor's family and friends. The teachers have been helping students to deal with the tragic event," he said added that Wiktor "will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
The deceased, whose family, are originally from Poland was living with his parents and sister in Newcastle West - more than 20kms from where the collision happened.
The Nissan Qashqai, which belonged to a relative of the schoolboy, was travelling towards Adare village when it was in collision with the lorry near the Lantern Lodge.
While traumatised, the lorry driver, whose aged in his 40s, was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment.
It's expected a post-mortem will be conducted on the body of Wiktor Chojecki at University Hospital Limerick over the weekend.
Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the circumstances surrounding the horror collision and any witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to come forward.
