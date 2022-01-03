Search

03 Jan 2022

Motorist stopped at Limerick checkpoint has drug-driving charge dismissed

Motorist stopped at Limerick checkpoint has drug-driving charge dismissed

Newcastle West Courthouse

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A CHARLEVILLE driver who was stopped at a checkpoint and tested for drug-driving had his case dismissed by Judge Carol Ann Coolican at Newcastle West court.

The court heard that on July 16 last year, the man was stopped at a garda checkpoint at Fanningstown and consented to take a roadside saliva test which tested positive for drugs.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street where a blood test was carried out. Subsequent analysis of the blood sample showed a level of cannabis above the permitted level.

The man, however, contested the charge of driving while exceeding the limit permitted for drugs.

Barrister Suzanne Lewis, in cross-examination of the arresting garda, asked if the basis for his opinion relied solely on the result of the roadside saliva test, and he said yes.

She also produced a set of instructions for the test-kit in which it recommended that a 10-minute period of observation be undertaken before the test is administered because elements such as food, chewing gum or tobacco could affect the test.

The garda said he did not carry out any 10-minute observation period or ask the driver to waive it.

Big increase in illegal drug seizures in Limerick over past year

Ms Lewis argued that the roadside test was not validly carried out and therefore there was no basis for the subsequent blood sample test.

Inspector Padraig Sutton said in rebuttal that the instructions had no basis in legislation. The device is used specifically to measure for controlled drugs, he said, and was used internationally.

The instructions were “not built into legislation”, he said, and he could not see how the defendant was prejudiced.

Judge Coolican said she was satisfied to dismiss.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media