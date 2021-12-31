Big increase in illegal drug seizures in Limerick over past year

THE number of substantial drugs seizures in Limerick over the past year has more than doubled compared to the last full year before the pandemic, new figures have revealed.

Briefing members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Sergeant Mick Dunne of the divisional drugs unit confirmed there were 27 seizures during 2021 involving drugs worth more than €13,000.

This compares to 24 such seizures during 2020 and 11 in 2019.

“In 2021 there have been 27 cases where we have seized drugs from persons with a value of €13,000 or more. This shows an increase of 13% in comparison to 2020 and a 118% increase when compared to 2019,” he said.

Sgt Dunne said gardai are actively targeting significant players in the drugs trade and that the increased number of large detections over the past two years is a welcome development.

The quarterly meeting was told there have been more than 200 cases involving possession of drugs for sale or supply in Limerick during 2021 and more than 700 cases involving possession of drugs for personal use.

Drugs with a total street value of more than €2.8 million have been seized across the Limerick garda division during 2021 with cannabis accounting for the vast majority (€1.92m). Cocaine worth more than €600,000 was seized along with heroin worth more than €40,000.

While there is growing evidence that the use of crack cocaine is on the increase in Limerick, just €3,312 worth of that drug had been seized by the end of November.

The illegal use of prescription tablets remains a concern – reflected in the seizure of Alprazolam tablets (Xanax) worth more than €150,000 during the first eleven months of 2021.

Sgt Dunne told the meeting that cannabis plants with a potential value of more than €75,000 were seized during 2021 and that there will be a particular focus on ‘cultivation’ offences during 2022.

“This is an area which, we accept, is on the increase across the country. We are very much aware that it is an area which we need to put an effort and focus into in 2022 in relation to the detection of persons involved in the cultivation of cannabis plants.”

Members of the JPC were told a significant quantity of cash, which gardai believe is linked to drug dealing, was also seized over the past year.

Figures circulated at the meeting show a total of €334,202 was seized along with ST£4,390.

Commenting on the figures, Chief Supt Roche said the Limerick division is one of the first in the country to introduce a policy of pursuing money laundering charges in cases where cash is seized.

Previously, cash seized during the course of drugs investigations was retained as evidence and forfeited to the State.

To date, 18 people have been charged with money laundering offences and a large number of investigations are currently underway.

“We are one of the first divisions in the country to take on the strategy that any time we get money in any type of searches, for drugs or otherwise, we conduct a money laundering investigation and we are getting a lot of directions (from the DPP),” said Chief Supt Roche.

“This way we are able to obtain another conviction against the people involved for money laundering and not just sale or supply of drugs,” he added.

“There is a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes and it is a new strategy that we are developing here (in Limerick) which has worked very well over the last year but it takes a lot of time and resources,” he stated