BREAKING: Head-on collision on Limerick bridge

Scene of the collision on Shannon Bridge
EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of an early morning road traffic collision on Shannon Bridge in Limerick city.
The head-on crash between a lorry and car occurred around 6.45am this Thursday morning.
A garda spokesperson said officers and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a truck and a car in Limerick city this morning, December 30.
"No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
A member of the public out and about early sent in these photos to the Limerick Leader.
The vehicles were quickly removed and there are now no delays on Shannon Bridge.
Former Education Minister Jan O'Sullivan has described Peter Long, who passed away over Christmas as someone who was completely committed to education' | PICTURE: PAUL MULLINS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.