Three Limerick charities gifted donations from Aldi staff

THREE LIMERICK charities are set to receive a €500 donation from Aldi staff - just in time for Christmas.

Over €79,500 will be donated to charities across the country through Aldi’s 2021 Community Grants Programme

Milford Hospice, Limerick Animal Welfare and Killeline Nursing Home have all been given donations from the retail giant.

The programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

The Community Grants programme has supported 850 donations to local charities to date. By the end of the year, the programme will have donated over €450,000 since its inception in 2016.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: “We are proud to continue supporting local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Limerick.

“The Community Grants programme is one example of how Aldi is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement into 2022.”