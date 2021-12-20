IN PICTURES: Moyross Community Christmas Fair

Sisters Cassie and Meadow Daly of Delmege Park, Moyross getting into the Christmas spirit at the Moyross Community Christmas Fair held at the weekend.
For more pictures click 'Next' or 'Prev'
Pictures: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.