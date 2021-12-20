Limerick's first Rose Marlene McCarthy passes away

THE FIRST Limerick Rose Mary (Marlene) McCarthy has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

Mary passed away peacefully yesterday in the loving care of the staff in Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray.

Mary is late of Bray and formerly Mungret and Nerja, Málaga, Spain.

Mary was Limerick's first Rose at the Rose of Tralee competition in 1961 and received fan mail from American GIs after her appearance.

Limerick fashion icon Celia Holman Lee paid tribute to Mary from the Rose of Tralee family.

"Little did Mary know what a legendary festival they had created, it has turned into one of the biggest festivals in Europe.

"What a legacy to have been the very first Rose for Limerick, all the Roses are fantastic and are incredible ambassadors for Ireland.

"My condolences to her family and friends and from all our Rose of Tralee family. May she rest in peace"

A death notice on RIP.ie read: "Sadly missed by her loving daughters Alissia Paloma, Antonia, Manuela McCarthy and Manuela's partner Carl, beloved grandson Dylan McCarthy Phelan, nieces and nephews Gregory, Aoife, Finin, Gavin, Gerard, Karen, Evelyn, James Frank and grandnieces and grandnephews Tara, Saoírse, Tommy, Âke, Ava, Alana, Finlay, Ross, Dean, Leah, Mark, Colin, Soraya, David, Rachelann and Lelia. extended family and friends.

"Predeceased by her brother Des and sister Ada Houlihan.

Funeral Service on Thursday (23rd December) at 2.00pm in Colliers Funeral Home, Bray, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome at 3.45pm.

"The service may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/colliersbray. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland."