Search

16 Dec 2021

Success of UL graduate turned content creator highlighted in YouTube report

Success of UL graduate turned content creator highlighted in YouTube report

Design Engineer Brian McManus left his job in 2016 to pursue a career as a YouTube creator

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

UNIVERSITY of Limerick graduate Brian McManus has featured in a new report that found YouTube supports over 1,600 jobs in Ireland as well as contributing €30 million to GDP.

The ‘From Opportunity to Impact’ report assessed the economic, societal, and cultural benefits of the video hosting website in Ireland.

Brian left his job in 2016 to pursue a career as a YouTube creator and five years later his two channels - Real Engineering and Real Science -  have 3.1 million and 518,000 subscribers respectively.

Brian employs four people full-time and regularly hires freelancers who work as editors, animators, and writers in his production team.

Commenting on his success, Brian said: “I could see that people watched a lot of educational content on YouTube, but I could not find anyone creating engineering videos that represented how important the career was to the world. I began to teach myself animation and video editing in my spare time, and when I felt I was ready, I quit my job to start the channel."

The content creator says his first YouTube channel grew very quickly and within six months, he had replaced his income.

“I’m now doing something I love and I’m also employing a vastly talented production team as well as hiring many more freelancers – and all based from the West of Ireland," he stated.

Major jobs boost for Limerick as medtech company announces €70m investment

BD IDA
Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

The report, commissioned by YouTube, found that the platform's creative ecosystem supported the equivalent of 1,600 full-time jobs in Ireland in 2020. Oxford Economics also estimated that the total contribution of YouTube’s creative ecosystem to Ireland’s GDP was €30 million in 2020.

As well as measuring the economic impact, the report outlined the value of YouTube as a place to learn, as an amplifier of diverse voices and creative entrepreneurs and, as a source of relevant information during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Commenting on the report, Pedro Pina, Head of YouTube EMEA, said: “It is inspiring to see the many ways YouTube is touching the lives of Irish people, including those like Brian. As the only open platform that allows people to both share their voice and the revenue derived from their work, we’re bringing to an entire new generation of creative entrepreneurs — regardless who they are or where they come from — the chance to build thriving businesses on YouTube.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media