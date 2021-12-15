Major jobs boost for Limerick as medtech company announces €70m investment

LIMERICK has received a major boost with the announcement by BD that it plans to create more than 130 new jobs and invest €70 million over five years in BD’s Research Centre Ireland R&D Centre of Excellence in Limerick.

The investment in its R&D Centre of Excellence will further position the facility as a hub for the development of smart, secure connected health and infection monitoring solutions in clinical and non-clinical settings.

As a result, the company - a leading global medical technology company - will add approximately 130 new, high-quality research and development positions in engineering and scientific disciplines such as software, electronics, hardware and immunology.

The expansion of the facility in Castletroy will include a state-of-the-art laboratory, workspaces and technologies to support cutting-edge innovation.

Commenting on the investment, which is supported by IDA Ireland, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said: “I had the pleasure of visiting BD’s facility in Drogheda last week to officially open the expanded site there, and I’m really pleased today to see this further good news, which will see 130 new jobs created and €70m invested in the Limerick facility. It’s incredible growth and a testament to the talent and dedication of the existing staff in both locations. I wish the Limerick team the very best of luck with this impressive expansion.”

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at BD, Beth McCombs, added: “Our BD Research Centre Ireland plays an essential role in delivering products and solutions to improve biomedical discovery, the diagnosis of disease and the delivery of care for patients. Our partnership with the IDA has been vital to our success and continued expansion. Looking ahead, BD innovation is focused on integrated, digital solutions to empower the smart hospital, enable new care settings and improve chronic disease outcomes. Continuing to attract the best and brightest minds in Limerick and across Ireland will be critical to help BD deliver on our purpose of advancing the world of health.”

Speaking at the company's facility in Limerick, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy (pictured, front below) also welcomed the investment: “BD are one of the world’s leading MedTech companies and have a long and proud history in Ireland since 1964. This €70 million investment will result in 130 highly skilled new jobs in Limerick. Their continued expansion in Ireland is testament to the skills and talent here in Limerick and indeed Ireland. The research carried out here will improve healthcare and patients’ lives better for years to come.”

Established in 2017, the BD Research Centre Ireland facility was initially focused on product and software development, clinical research instrumentation and prototype development primarily for two businesses within the company’s Life Sciences segment.

Now celebrating its five-year anniversary, the site has grown to support six out of the company’s nine business units with advances across the continuum of care.

An integral part of the BD research ecosystem, the BD Research Centre Ireland has grown to house centres of excellence in highly relevant specialized disciplines—such as information security, bio-compatibility and toxicology.

Padraig Fitzgerald, Senior R&D Director for BD, said: “Our associates in Ireland play a significant role in advancing solutions across our portfolio, and we’ve added 125 full-time roles in Research Centre Ireland since March 2020 to further our impact. With the 130 additional roles and expanded facilities announced today, we’ll be able to further tap into Ireland’s robust talent pool to accelerate innovation fundamental to our growth strategy.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by BD, the second announcement for its Irish operations in the past week, demonstrates this global organisation’s commitment to and confidence in Ireland, where it’s had a presence since 1964. The expansion of BD’s Research Centre Ireland facility, first established in Limerick five years ago, is welcome news and further strengthens the Mid West Region’s established R&D cluster. I wish BD Limerick every success with this announcement.”

Around 350 people are currently employed by BD in Limerick.