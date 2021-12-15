Search

15 Dec 2021

Applications open for Limerick groups to Community Activities Fund

Pictured launching the fund to support community groups are Minister of State Joe O’Brien and Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

APPLICATIONS are now open for groups and organisations to apply for the Local Community Development Committee Community Activities Fund.

Over €300,000 has been made available to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs as well as to make improvements to their facilities. 

Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment.

Projects that could receive funding under the programme include: community amenities, public realm improvements, streetscaping, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and purchase of equipment. 

Groups could also apply to develop community centres, youth clubs or facilities or sports/play/recreation facilities.

Organisations can also use the money for energy efficiency type projects, maintenance of premises, cleaning, website maintenance, utility bills such as electricity and heating, operating costs including lease costs and insurance bills, audit and accountancy fees and adaptations or equipment needed as a result of Covid-19

Launching the fund Minister Heather Humphreys said: “This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19.”

“These grants may be small in nature, but they help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls.

"I would encourage all interested groups to get in touch with their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) that administers the programme in their area.”

“Supporting local communities to shape their future is a key focus of the Government’s new rural development policy, Our Rural Future.”

Closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on Friday 28 January 2022, for more info and to apply check out Limerick.ie.

