Emergency services attend crash on Limerick road

GARDAI and emergency services attended the scene of a car crash in Limerick city this afternoon.
The two vehicle collision occurred on the Condell Road at approximately 12:15pm.
Gardai from Henry Street and emergency services went to the scene and the road was closed for a short time.
No injuries have been reported and the road has since reopened.
