Search

09 Dec 2021

Lucky Limerick lotto winner asked to come forward

Lucky Limerick lotto winner of €237,394 asked to come forward

Someone in Limerick has won €237,394 and is being asked to come forward with their ticket

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK Lotto player has won €237,394 from this week’s Quick Pick draw and is being asked to come forward with their ticket.

Three Lotto players in three different counties became the biggest winners in last night’s Lotto draw after matching five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €237,394 each.

The three winners from Kildare, Limerick and Wexford all purchased their winning Quick Pick tickets on the day of the draw to share the boosted Match 5+Bonus prize fund.

The lucky Limerick winner purchased their ticket online at www.lottery.ie.

No 'green light' for signals at busy Limerick roundabout

The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday, December 8) draw were: 03, 15, 19, 23, 31, 39 and the bonus 05.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare and Limerick ticket holders.

All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media