Lucky Limerick lotto winner asked to come forward

Someone in Limerick has won €237,394 and is being asked to come forward with their ticket
A LIMERICK Lotto player has won €237,394 from this week’s Quick Pick draw and is being asked to come forward with their ticket.
Three Lotto players in three different counties became the biggest winners in last night’s Lotto draw after matching five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €237,394 each.
The three winners from Kildare, Limerick and Wexford all purchased their winning Quick Pick tickets on the day of the draw to share the boosted Match 5+Bonus prize fund.
The lucky Limerick winner purchased their ticket online at www.lottery.ie.
The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday, December 8) draw were: 03, 15, 19, 23, 31, 39 and the bonus 05.
The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare and Limerick ticket holders.
All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
