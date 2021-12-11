Santa Claus reminds Limerick children to 'post those letters'

An Post is once again helping the children of Limerick get their holiday wish lists to Santa Claus himself.

With letters pouring in from all around the world Santa is reminding all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to as soon as possible. The letters will go directly to the North Pole.

Dear Editor

Season’s Greetings to everyone from the magical North Pole!

Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible.

The elves are working hard every day getting the toys and gifts ready in good time for Christmas and they are washing their hands too!

This is what the boys and girls should do:

Write their letter to me straight away

Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’

Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope

Stick a stamp on the top right-hand corner and

Post it in your local An Post postbox – that’s important!

It’s that easy! My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible before Christmas this year.

And a word to the adults – do get posting your cards and parcels to family and friends straight away! Christmas is getting very close now and there is snow and ice and other challenges in many places, so please allow time for your post to reach your loved ones before the big day.

I hope you all have a very safe and happy Christmas.

Very best wishes

Santa

All the little ones have to do is put their letters in an envelope and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’. Children are also asked to write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope, and stick a stamp on the top right-hand corner and then post it in your local An Post postbox.

The elves at An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible before Christmas this year.

And If you would like your Santa Letter to be shared in the Limerick Leader please email: news@limerickleader.ie