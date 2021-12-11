Search

11 Dec 2021

Santa Claus reminds Limerick children to 'post those letters'

Santa Claus reminds Limerick children to 'post those letters'

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

reporter name

An Post is once again helping the children of Limerick get their holiday wish lists to Santa Claus himself.

With letters pouring in from all around the world Santa is reminding all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to as soon as possible. The letters will go directly to the North Pole.

Dear Editor

Season’s Greetings to everyone from the magical North Pole!

Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible.  

The elves are working hard every day getting the toys and gifts ready in good time for Christmas and they are washing their hands too!

This is what the boys and girls should do:

Write their letter to me straight away
Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’
Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope
Stick a stamp on the top right-hand corner and
Post it in your local An Post postbox – that’s important!
It’s that easy!  My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible before Christmas this year. 

And a word to the adults – do get posting your cards and parcels to family and friends straight away!  Christmas is getting very close now and there is snow and ice and other challenges in many places, so please allow time for your post to reach your loved ones before the big day.  

I hope you all have a very safe and happy Christmas.

Very best wishes 

Santa 

New festive guide showcases Limerick's local businesses

All the little ones have to do is put their letters in an envelope and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’. Children are also asked to write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope, and stick a stamp on the top right-hand corner and then post it in your local An Post postbox.

The elves at An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible before Christmas this year.

And If you would like your Santa Letter to be shared in the Limerick Leader please email: news@limerickleader.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media