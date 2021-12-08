New festive guide showcases Limerick's local businesses

A SPECIAL gift guide highlighting the work of local traders has been put together by Limerick's communications and marketing team.

More than 120 local businesses are featured in the Christmas in Limerick gift guides, with gifts to suit everyone's budget available.

The guide can be accessed by clicking here.

The objective of the guides is to showcase the range of local products available to people in stores right across the city and county by giving them easy ways to buy the gifts; by linking directly to a retailer’s online presence or providing a phone number for call and collect services.

These guides make it easier for people to support the calls to shop local this Christmas as businesses continue to suffer the effects of Covid-19 restrictions and the impacts of Brexit on supply chains.

The easy to browse guides are in the following categories:

Gifts for her

Gifts for him

Gifts for kids

Gifts for your furry friends

Gifts for foodies

Active travel gifts

Eco-Friendly gifts

Secret Santa gifts

Each gift has a direct link to the Limerick-based business selling it for ease of purchase.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "It has never been more important to shop local in the run up to Christmas and these Christmas in Limerick Gift Guides makes it so easy for you to do this. The guides showcases the range and breadth of goods, services, and businesses that are operating in Limerick. We all must do our bit to help everyone this festive period."