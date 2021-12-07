Travel disrupted as Storm Barra forces flights to be cancelled from Shannon Airport

A statement from Shannon Airport has confirmed that it is expecting disruption to its services this evening due to storm Barra.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport said: “While the Ryanair inbound Gatwick service arrived safely at Shannon at 2.40pm, there are flight cancellations due to this evening due to the severity of storm Barra.

“With severe gusts currently being experienced at Shannon Airport, the following Ryanair flights have been cancelled - the Malaga service due to depart Shannon at 5.15pm, the London Stansted inbound and outbound services this evening, while the inbound Tenerife flight due to arrive at Shannon at 4.25pm diverted to Dublin. In addition, Aer Lingus services from and to Heathrow Airport scheduled for this evening have been cancelled.”

Earlier in the day two flights bound for Cork Airport from Stansted and Birmingham diverted to Shannon Airport.

“As storm Barra could potentially continue to impact Co. Clare early tomorrow, we would advise Intending passengers for early morning flights to contact their airline before travelling to the airport. Flight information will be posted on all Shannon Airport social media platforms and the airport website as it becomes available,” said the spokesperson.