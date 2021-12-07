BREAKING: Limerick schools to stay closed tomorrow to assess storm damage

SCHOOLS IN Limerick will remain closed tomorrow as an orange weather alert remains in place for the county.

The Department of Education have said that schools that are still in a red or orange alert area should remain closed to allow assessment of any damage done by Storm Barra.

This will affect schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

A status orange wind warning is currently in place for Limerick until 6am tomorrow morning.

The department said in a statement that any schools that are no longer in a red or orange alert area may open unless there are safety concerns.

The statement read: "Schools that are no longer in a Red or Orange Alert area can reopen, provided that, if there are concerns, school managers have had an opportunity to check for fallen wires and other serious damage in the vicinity of school buildings.

"If an individual school (in a yellow area) is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm the Board of Management can make a decision to remain closed for tomorrow.

"All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area."