Search

06 Dec 2021

Limerick motorist caught speeding twice in a couple of minutes

Limerick motorist caught speeding twice in a couple of minutes

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MOTORIST, who had to leave the country to get work, was caught speeding twice in a couple of minutes in Limerick.

A GoSafe operator gave evidence at Kilmallock Court of detecting a car being driven at 63kms in a 50km zone. The offence occurred on May 1, 2020 on the Ballysimon Road.

A couple of minutes later the operator said the same vehicle was driving at 64kms in the 50km zone.

Liam Carroll BL, who represented the motorist, said his client was making a return journey and passed the speed camera twice.

Judge queries prosecution of Limerick motorist accused of driving 9km over speed limit

"He has moved abroad to get work. He was not able to get work here," said Mr Carroll.

Due to his circumstances, Judge Patricia Harney imposed the same fines as the fixed charge penalty notices. He has four months to pay €160.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media