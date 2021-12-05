BREAKING: Check your tickets as Limerick has a new Lotto millionaire!

LOTTO players still have the chance to become the largest jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland after there was no winner again of the €19.06 million jackpot in last night’s draw.

While over 178,000 players nationwide won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, the biggest winner of the night was an online player in County Limerick.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "As the jackpot remains capped at €19,060,800, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

"Online players in the Treaty county are today being urged to log into their accounts and check their tickets carefully as one lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus to win an incredible €1,034,454."

Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on Friday, December 3.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Limerick ticket holder.

The online winner should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.