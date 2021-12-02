Search

02 Dec 2021

National Lottery reveals Limerick stores which sold winning tickets for midweek draw

The winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe

Reporter:

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick players won significant prizes in last night's Lotto draw after they matched five of the six numbers drawn.

There was no winner of the main €19.06 million jackpot and the largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs on Saturday night 

As last night’s jackpot was capped, the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

"Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier. The prize boost resulted in 26 players in 13 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €29,345 each in the midweek draw," said a spokesperson for National Lottery who appealed to players to check their tickets carefully.

Two of the 26 lucky players bought their tickets in Limerick - at Dunnes Stores, Parkway Shopping Centre and at Ryan’s Centra, Raheen.

The winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes. 

For the record, the winning numbers from the Wednesday, December 1 draw were: 01, 08, 14, 33, 38 and 40. The Bonus was 30.

