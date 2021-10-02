Search

02/10/2021

Limerick farmer digs deep to win a grassland award

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with disadvantaged land winners in the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards, Sean and Kate Barry, Pallasgreen and his parents Pat and Kate,

THE SUCCESS of Limerick farmers is mirroring our hurlers.

Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy, Feenagh winning the NDC & Kerrygold Milk Quality Awards has been followed up by Sean Barry in the Grassland Farmer of the Year 2020 awards.

The Pallasgreen man was named winner of the heavy soils / disadvantaged land category. Coincidentally, another Pallas man well able to handle disadvantaged land is Colin Ryan (Malachy), who was crowned national Poc Fada champion in the Cooley Peninsula on Saturday

The winners were presented with their awards by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in Teagasc Moorepark recently following a delay due to Covid.

The competition recognises the top grassland farmers in the country who are growing and utilising more grass on their farms.

The awards are supported by the Department of Agriculture with an overall prize fund of €30,000. Minister McConalogue congratulated one and all on their grassland management.

The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards are part of the Teagasc Grass10 campaign supported by the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, AIB, FBD, Grassland Agro and the Irish Farmers Journal.

Padraig Walshe, chair of Teagasc Grass10, said: “Grass10 is a very important project for the promotion of best practice in grassland management. There are challenges ahead for all grassland farmers, however, the farmers who have participated in the Grass10 grass groups have improved their grassland management decision making.”

Limerick follows up All-Ireland win with 'Liam MacCarthy of farming'

