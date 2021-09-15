Limerick follows up All-Ireland win with 'Liam MacCarthy of farming'

LIMERICK is on a winning streak at the moment!

There was only one Limerick family in the finals of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards but the McCarthys, from Feenagh, took home the top prize

The awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of the Dairy World' or the 'Liam MacCarthy of farming' recognise, and celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming.

The winner was announced at a special awards ceremony at Moorepark Dairy Open Day this Wednesday following presentations to 12 farming families, representing the best of Irish dairy, by Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington.

Winners Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy, supplying Kerry Agribusiness, received prize money and took home the coveted NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards perpetual cup. Michael, Mary Ita, and Alex farm together in Feenagh, and live on the farm with Alex’s wife Siobhan and daughter Chloe.

Congratulations to Michael & Alex McCarthy, Co. Limerick, supplying Kerry Agribusiness. Overall Winner of the NDC & @KerrygoldIRL Quality Milk Awards & winner of the Environmental Infrastructure award.



"Being a dairy farmer is the art of producing quality food" #madeforthis pic.twitter.com/s158x9Ik8W — NationalDairyCouncil (@NDC_ie) September 15, 2021

Speaking on the awards, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: "The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards are a unique way of celebrating what is truly special about Ireland. The passion and dedication of Irish family farms, together with our unique farming system, has helped build a strong reputation for Ireland as a high-quality, sustainable food producer.

"While we face significant challenges as an industry, it is important to celebrate our dairy farmers who are ambassadors for the industry, committed to maintaining exceptional standards in milk quality and sustainable farming."

John Jordan, CEO Ornua, congratulated the McCarthy family on their win.

"Each year, the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards celebrate the hard work and passion of Irish farming families. Their dedication to their craft results in the best quality milk in the world, off a grass-based system, and is the key ingredient to Kerrygold’s global success. The McCarthy family are incredible role models for sustainable, high-quality milk production, and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate with them here today," said Mr Jordan.

All farming finalists underwent a detailed assessment by an expert judging panel including Professor Pat Wall from UCD, Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc and Dr Jack Kennedy, Deputy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

All finalists were judged on sustainable farming practices, milk quality, technical knowledge, and animal welfare on-farm practices. The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards judges praised the impressive team effort from the family and the top-class results produced by the farm.

Commenting on the winning Limerick family, judge Dr Gleeson, said: "Every year, we are incredibly impressed by the dedication and performance of the entrants to the awards. In 2021, the commitment of family farms across Ireland to producing the best quality milk in the world is still clear. This year, we are delighted to announce the McCarthy family, supplying Kerry Agribusiness, as the overall winner of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

"The McCarthy family are innovating in all the right places, making data-driven decisions, and have succeeded in establishing sustainable systems in the environmental, welfare and technical activities of their farm. They are excellent ambassadors for the Irish dairy industry and are well-deserved winners of this year’s award."

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO National Dairy Council, commented: "I am delighted to congratulate this year’s worthy winners who once again have demonstrated the excellence of Irish dairy farming. Dairy farming has been going on in Ireland for over 4,000 years, it’s a part of our national identity.

"Our grass-fed family farming system is ideally suited to the Irish climate and delivers world class produce. The farmers who have been awarded this year represent the highest standards as food producers delivering an exceptional product that is enjoyed at home and revered by consumers all over the world."

Twelve farming families, from eight counties, representing 12 dairy co-ops nationwide reached the finals of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

But like in the All-Ireland Limerick came out on top!