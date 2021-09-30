Search

Limerick busker to play on after donation from Italian firm

Popular local busker Tom McNamara playing in one of his regular spots in the city centre

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’s best known busker is “over the moon” after an Italian company agreed to provide him with a new accordion.

For decades, Tom McNamara, who is 84, has played music across the city. But inevitably, his squeeze-box has suffered a bit of wear and tear in that time.

One of his neighbours highlighted to the Limerick Leader last month that the musician needs a new instrument.

After we carried the story, the president of a company in Italy which has been producing accordions since 1863 said he wanted to donate a brand new instrument to Tom.

Giansandro Breccia leads Pasco Italia, which is based in Castelfidardo in central-eastern Italy, known as the capital of accordion builders.

Speaking to this newspaper, he said: “I read your story about Tom on the internet. Some Irish friends of mine confirmed to me that he is very popular not only in Limerick, but all across Ireland. My idea came immediately, why not [donate]?”

“I’m 60 years old, and I have passed my life in the music business. I know for any musician, his instrument is like a child. So I understand Tom is looking for a new baby after a long time,” added the company’s president.

The accordion, a brand new Paolo Sporani elite model, the most popular in Ireland, is now winging its way from Italy to Limerick, and Tom said he is “delighted”.

“You’re making my life start again,” he beamed. “It means so much to me. I’m absolutely over the moon, I didn’t expect that at all. It’s fantastic, and I thank him very much.”

In a video produced by media agency Southern, Tom revealed it was his father who taught him to play the melodeon and he started playing on a regular basis after his mother passed away.

Following the damage to his original instrument, he wasn’t able to play some of his favourite tunes.

But once the new piece arrives from Italy, there will be some sweet music in the air over the streets of Limerick once again!

