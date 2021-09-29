Search

Pawsome! Limerick's first dog park opens its doors

Kristan Geeson, O'Connell Avenue with his dogs, Mabel and Bruno, enjoying the new dog park at Mungret Park | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S first ‘dog park’ has opened its gates offering furry friends a space to exercise and socialise in a secure environment.

The new development, located beside the existing playground at Mungret Park, is being run as a six-month pilot initiative by Limerick City and County Council.

Designed as a fenced off area where dog owners can let their beloved pooches run free, the initiative hopes to inform future canine-focused endeavors modelled off other major European cities.

Senior Executive Engineer with the local authority, Carmel Lynch, told the Limerick Leader that she hopes the public will get involved and “give us feedback on this initiative and make suggestions for improvements that we can use” across Limerick in the future.

Despite the free-flowing nature of the park, a number of rules are in place for dogs and their owners.

These include the leashing of dogs when entering and leaving, dog waste being cleaned up, dog handlers being above 16 years of age and aggressive dogs being removed immediately.

Signage at the entrance to the park also indicate that dogs in heat are strictly prohibited, as a “family friendly” only policy is in place.

Several local councillors, including the mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler have taken to social media to welcome the opening of the new facility.

Local News

