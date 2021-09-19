Bus driver on Limerick route doesn't bridge the gap

Not a regular bus stop on the Limerick to Waterford route
THEY do say bad things come in threes.
First of all there was "strawgate" when a load of straw struck a bridge on the M7 causing traffic chaos and the delay of the Limerick-Waterford All-Ireland semi-final.
Then there was an incident at the beginning of the month when a van driver hit Sarsfield Bridge in Limerick city.
And now a Bus Eireann driver on a Limerick route has struck a bridge in County Waterford. The collision occurred on Saturday morning / early afternoon.
It is not known if the 55 Limerick to Waterford bus service had passengers on it at the time or it was "out of service".
The Leader is awaiting a response on media queries to Bus Eireann. No injuries of a serious nature have been reported at this time.
