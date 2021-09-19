BREAKING: Family concerned for welfare of missing Limerick man

Missing: John 'Jack' Keane
LIMERICK gardai are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old John ‘Jack’ Keane, who is missing from his home in Athea since Wednesday, September 15.
John is described as approximately 5ft 7” in height, of slim build, bald with some grey hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a red and black rain jacket, black trousers and brown boots. He usually wears a baseball cap and carries a stick.
He is known to frequent the West Limerick, North Kerry and West Clare areas.
John’s family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
