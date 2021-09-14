BREAKING: Jobs boost for Limerick as health tech firm to open research hub

LIMERICK has received a jobs boost this morning with the news that a health technology firm is open a research and development (R&D) hub in the city.

Legato Health Technologies plans to hire more than 60 people over the next six months including expert data scientists and artificial intelligence engineers.

This team will be responsible for building and iterating applications and AI solutions to make healthcare simple, affordable and accessible for its clients.

The IDA-backed investment will see Legato open at premises in the National Technology Park at Plassey.

Rajat Puri, the president of Legato, which is headquartered in India said: "At Legato, we are applying cutting edge data science and engineering technologies to solve complex problems to improve the healthcare of humanity. We are looking for talent who want to work on the types of projects that will make an impact and we are thrilled to be here setting up our operations in Limerick. Not only are we investing in the people we hire but the city and we are also proud to be able to bring the culture of Ireland to our global team."

The chief executive of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: "Legato’s decision to establish its R&D hub in Limerick is most welcome. IDA client companies based in the Mid-West benefit from the region’s highly skilled and talented workforce. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investments in regional locations. I wish to welcome Legato to Limerick and wish them every success with this expansion.”

Local Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the investment from Legato, which has 20,000 associates across the world.

He said: "Legato has strongly identified the skilled talent pool here in Limerick and the region as a rationale for this decision to locate here. It is important that as we recover from the pandemic, we ensure Limerick and the Mid-West continually strives to create these highly skilled jobs in key growth sectors, taking advantage of our well established and growing diverse workforce together with the excellent third level institutions located here."