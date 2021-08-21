21/08/2021

BREAKING: Man dies in Limerick road collision; teenage driver is arrested

GARDAI are investigating a single vehicle collision in County Limerick overnight in which a man lost his life.

The collision occurred on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale Road at approximately 1am this Saturday morning.
 
A male passenger in the vehicle who was in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for postmortem.  Another male passenger, also in his 20s, was taken to UHL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
 
The driver of the vehicle (late teens) was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
 
The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
 
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
 
Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore, Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to gardaí.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
 

