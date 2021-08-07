07/08/2021

Limerick man broke into car and stole goods valued at €400

Newcastle West Courthouse

Reporter:

Norma Prendville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE Newcastle West man who broke into a car behind a pub while a sporting event was being watched in the bar was given a two-month suspended sentence at the local court.

Before the court was Jamie Darcy also known as Jamie Lynch Darcy, of The Archways, Newcastle West who pleaded guilty to two charges of theft.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told the court that on July 27, 2019, Mr Darcy was at Whelan’s Bar, Maiden St, Newcastle West where a sporting event was taking place and was observed breaking into a vehicle at the rear of the premises, and stealing a handbag. The bag contained cash, cards, a driving licence to the value of €400.

Compensation had not been paid, the inspector said.

Mr Darcy also pleaded guilty to taking items worth €7.94 including deli food and leaving Dooley’s Supermarket, Bishop St, Newcastle West without paying on November 30, 2019.

Pleading for his client, solicitor John Lynch said he had a severe drug problem but had started a residential treatment course in Dublin at the start of the year and was now in a step-down facility and was making huge progress. All his tests for the past three months had been negative, Mr Lynch said

Regarding the compensation, he added; “He simply does not have any money. He doesn’t have it and he won’t have it.”

Mr Lynch pleaded with Judge Carol Anne Coolican not to send his client to prison which, he said, “would undo six or seven months of very hard work”.

The judge imposed a two-month sentence for the handbag theft, suspended for 12 months and took the other charge into consideration.

“I wish you well in your recovery, and your family, ” she told Mr Darcy.

