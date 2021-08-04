Organisers confirm Glin triathlon cancellation

FOR the second year in a row, the Glin Triathlon has had to be cancelled. The event was marked in the calendar for September 11 but because of ongoing Covid 19 restrictions, it will now not take place.

“It is disappointing,” said Maria Geoghegan, one of the key organisers of the Glin Triathlon

What is even more disappointing is that Glin was invited to be included in the National Triathlon Series this year, which would have been a boost for the event.

Since it was first held 2012, the Glin triathlon has been going “from strength to strength”, Ms Geoghegan said. “We had a full house every year,” she pointed out.

Between 160 and 170 competitors normally took part in the event, she explained, but under Covid-19 safety regulations, only 60 would have been allowed.

In addition, 75 marshalls would have had to be drafted in to steward the event.

“The safety plans would all have to be approved by now,” Ms Geoghegan said.

Given the work involved, the uncertainty and knowing they couldn’t have a full house, as well as the issue of spectator numbers led to the decision to cancel. The event has, traditionally, drawn large crowds.

The triathlon is not the only casualty of Covid this summer. The traditional Estuary swim, held every July, was also cancelled.