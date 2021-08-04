Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Organisers confirm Glin triathlon cancellation

Organisers confirm Glin triathlon cancellation

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

FOR the second year in a row, the Glin Triathlon has had to be cancelled. The event was marked in the calendar for September 11 but because of ongoing Covid 19 restrictions, it will now not take place.

“It is disappointing,” said Maria Geoghegan, one of the key organisers of the Glin Triathlon

What is even more disappointing is that Glin was invited to be included in the National Triathlon Series this year, which would have been a boost for the event. 

Since it was first held 2012, the Glin triathlon has been going “from strength to strength”, Ms Geoghegan said. “We had a full house every year,” she pointed out. 

Between 160 and 170 competitors normally took part in the event, she explained, but under Covid-19 safety regulations, only 60 would have been allowed. 

In addition, 75 marshalls would have had to be drafted in to steward the event. 

“The safety plans would all have to be approved by now,” Ms Geoghegan said. 

Given the work involved, the uncertainty and knowing they couldn’t have a full house, as well as the issue of spectator numbers led to the decision to cancel.  The event has, traditionally, drawn large crowds. 

The triathlon is not the only casualty of Covid this summer. The traditional Estuary swim, held every July, was also cancelled. 

Huge turnout for Limerick walk-in vaccination clinic revealed

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie