Huge turnout for Limerick walk-in vaccination clinic revealed

AN average of more than 400 people a day were in attendance at the walk-in Limerick vaccination clinic over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The University of Limerick Hospitals Group (ULHG) has revealed that 1,273 people attended the Racecourse to receive a first dose Covid-19 inoculation across Saturday, Sunday and yesterday.

Across the three regional vaccination centres in the region, a total of 2,649 people were in attendance.

This also included 822 in the West County Hotel, Ennis; and 554 at the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

The facilities were open to anyone over the age of 16 who had yet to receive their first vaccine, with the Pfizer shot on offer to walk-ins.

These doses, and all activity at the vaccination centres last week, from July 26 to close of business on Bank Holiday Monday, bring to 288,921 the total vaccinations administered under the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination programme.

It does not include the vaccination work undertaken by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

Including the walk-in clinics, last week’s vaccination total for the three centres was 12,128 doses. This was composed of 6,290 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the Limerick centre; 3,428 in Ennis; and 2,410 in Nenagh.

The UL Hospitals Group Covid-19 vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on Covid-19 vaccination.