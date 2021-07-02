Emergency measures used to fast-track razing of homes in Limerick estate

DEMOLISHING 12 homes in St Mary’s Park which became a hotspot for anti-social behaviour and criminal activity cost council more than €270,000.

Documents released to journalist Ken Foxe reveal the price paid by Limerick City and County Council to contractors to raze the vacant units, one of which was described as being akin to “a supermarket for drugs”, with people queuing to buy substances.

“Prior to receiving a price from the contractor for the subject demolition and associated site works, the budget estimate is €270,000 excluding VAT,” a document signed by the council’s senior executive engineer Declan White states.

On top of this, the council did not formally seek planning permission for the works, as they were considered “emergency” following incidents in the estate.

The homes were knocked as part of a joint initiative between council and the gardai as part of a wider strategy, codenamed Operation Copóg. This saw increased patrols by gardai in Henry Street and the divisional drug unit.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan acknowledged the cost of the demolitions may appear high, but he fully “stands over this” given the nature of what was being removed.

He said: “It had been requested for several years those demolitions would take place. The homes should never have been left in that condition for that length of time, so to be honest, my big question is why they were not demolished several years previously?”

The northside councillor added: “I’ve been on the council two years and at every single regeneration meeting that I was asked, the demolitions were raised by residents and local councillors. There are so many good, decent people down in St Mary’s Park, there are so many question marks around regeneration and the way those homes were left.”

He added: “It was really dangerous. There was broken glass, they were being used as drug dens. The fact it took so long for them to be demolished is very frustrating. Houses should not have been left fester.” The majority of the demolition happened in April.