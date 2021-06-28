Council to sell property housing Limerick bar - for just €35,000

Council to sell property housing Limerick bar - for just €35,000

The old fire station in Thomas Street was converted during 2020 into a new craft beer bar

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is planning to transfer the ownership of a property in Thomas Street.

Currently, the local authority owns the ground rent at 35 Thomas Street, a unit currently open as Crew Brewing Co, a craft beer bar.

In a briefing note to councillors this month, head of property Jayne Leahy advised that Anthony Kiely, who holds a 99-year lease on the property dating back to 1953 now wants to take over the ground rent on the property.

As a result of this, a purchase price of €35,000 has been agreed.

Metropolitan councillors 'noted' the sale, with full approval expected at the next 40-member council meeting taking place next month.

The unit was previously home to a vegan restaurant, the Old Fire Station, a name which it took from its prior use as a hub for those who fought blazes.

Limerick Property Watch: Outstanding family home is a must-see

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie