Council to sell property housing Limerick bar - for just €35,000

The old fire station in Thomas Street was converted during 2020 into a new craft beer bar
LIMERICK City and County Council is planning to transfer the ownership of a property in Thomas Street.
Currently, the local authority owns the ground rent at 35 Thomas Street, a unit currently open as Crew Brewing Co, a craft beer bar.
In a briefing note to councillors this month, head of property Jayne Leahy advised that Anthony Kiely, who holds a 99-year lease on the property dating back to 1953 now wants to take over the ground rent on the property.
As a result of this, a purchase price of €35,000 has been agreed.
Metropolitan councillors 'noted' the sale, with full approval expected at the next 40-member council meeting taking place next month.
The unit was previously home to a vegan restaurant, the Old Fire Station, a name which it took from its prior use as a hub for those who fought blazes.
