Limerick Property Watch: Outstanding family home is a must-see

Limerick Property Watch: Outstanding family home is a must-see

Viewing of Lios Carraig is highly recommended

Reporter:

Leader reporter

ROONEYS are delighted to present to the market this substantial three storey turnkey property extending over 257.22 m² / (2,769 square feet) and situated on a private site of landscaped gardens.

Ideally situated in the sought after residential area of Crecora/Croom, this is an outstanding family home.

Built in 2005 the property has been maintained and decorated to an exceptionally high standard and is in turnkey condition. Access is via electric gates leading to a winding driveway.

Limerick city is a short drive away and the villages of Crecora / Patrickswell / Adare are just minutes drives away providing a wide variety of local amenities within close proximity.

The M7 Motorway is only a short 5 minute drive providing easy access and all other major road networks.

The accommodation comprises of a beautiful open plan kitchen-diner / sun room with French doors, utility room with wc, a spacious front reception room with open fireplace with double doors into kitchen, 2nd Living room with fireplace.

Upstairs: 4 double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite and walk in wardrobe, and a main bathroom.

The third floor has two attic rooms ideal for anyone working from home. Outside there is a large garage to the rear, landscaped gardens and a large patio dining area.

Rarely does a property of this calibre and in turn key condition come to the market. Viewing is highly recommended — contact Peter Kearney.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Croom
Description: Three-storey turnkey
Price: €595,000
Seller: Rooneys
Contact: Peter Kearney

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie