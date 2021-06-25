Limerick Property Watch: Outstanding family home is a must-see

Viewing of Lios Carraig is highly recommended
ROONEYS are delighted to present to the market this substantial three storey turnkey property extending over 257.22 m² / (2,769 square feet) and situated on a private site of landscaped gardens.
Ideally situated in the sought after residential area of Crecora/Croom, this is an outstanding family home.
Built in 2005 the property has been maintained and decorated to an exceptionally high standard and is in turnkey condition. Access is via electric gates leading to a winding driveway.
Limerick city is a short drive away and the villages of Crecora / Patrickswell / Adare are just minutes drives away providing a wide variety of local amenities within close proximity.
The M7 Motorway is only a short 5 minute drive providing easy access and all other major road networks.
The accommodation comprises of a beautiful open plan kitchen-diner / sun room with French doors, utility room with wc, a spacious front reception room with open fireplace with double doors into kitchen, 2nd Living room with fireplace.
Upstairs: 4 double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite and walk in wardrobe, and a main bathroom.
The third floor has two attic rooms ideal for anyone working from home. Outside there is a large garage to the rear, landscaped gardens and a large patio dining area.
Rarely does a property of this calibre and in turn key condition come to the market. Viewing is highly recommended — contact Peter Kearney.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Croom
Description: Three-storey turnkey
Price: €595,000
Seller: Rooneys
Contact: Peter Kearney
