Limerick tourist attraction reveals re-opening date

KING John’s Castle will re-open to the public next Thursday, May 20, it has been confirmed.

Shannon Group has announced the drawbridge will fall on the prime tourist attraction for the first time in 2021 following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Initially, the site will be open for four days a week, before moving to seven days a week from May 31.

To mark the reopening, exciting new outdoor elements have been added to the castle courtyard.

A new series of medieval courtyard games are set to bring the courtyard of King John's Castle to life and are similar to the types of games that people would have enjoyed on fair days back in medieval times. Hand crafted, these new additions to the courtyard offer the perfect option for a day out for visitors and locals alike.

Games includes a medieval seesaw, medieval noughts and crosses, medieval archery, horseshoe throwing, Tug O War, hopscotch, Quoits (Ring Tossing) and medieval storytelling. All games are suitable for adults and children and friendly castle characters dressed in mediaeval costumes will be on hand to assist.

Also, visitors will be able to abseil down the castle’s historic walls, with the team at the attraction teaming up with Nevsail Watersports, with this available on selected dates through June, July and August.

Vanessa McTigue of Shannon Heritage said: “After what has been a really difficult period, it is wonderful to be able to open our doors to the public once again. In doing so we wanted to enhance our offering, at no extra cost to our customers, and we are delighted to launch our new medieval courtyard games hand crafted by our own team. We have a full programme of Covid-19 safety measures in place throughout the Castle and courtyard so our visitors can concentrate on enjoying the experience and making memories to treasure.”

To ensure proper social distancing, Shannon Heritage says pre booking for a King John’s Castle visit is essential. Tickets will go on sale from Thursday, May 13.

To book visit www.kingjohnscastle.com/book-tickets/ To book an abseiling experience which includes full access to King John’s Castle interactive exhibition and courtyard games visit https://www.kingjohnscastle.com/news-events/news/courtyard-games/ Pre booking is essential.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan is urging locals to get behind the castle, following a troubling period in 2020 where it was closed for much of the year due to Covid-19.

I have spoken to @ShannonHeritage this morning and King John’s Castle will reopen on May 20th.



Please consider taking your family to see King John’s castle this summer.



We need to support our castle in this difficult period without international tourists. pic.twitter.com/UjfPFtJp83 — Cllr Conor Sheehan (@ConorSheehan93) May 10, 2021

He said: "This is great news that the castle is back. It's really important people support it in the absence of international tourists for the time being, that people go in there, take their kids, take their family members. It's our prime tourist attraction and should be the jewel in the crown of Limerick. We need to show the Shannon Group we are full square behind the operation."