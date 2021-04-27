Irish Water identifies source of discolouration in Limerick water supply

IRISH Water has identified the reason many people’s water supply in Limerick was off-colour for the last day.

Scores of homes in Raheen, Dooradoyle, Patrickswell and its surrounds had seen the water running off their taps appearing as a murky shade.

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan also reported today that the water was running that colour in Coonagh, Bellfield, Farranshone and the Old Cratloe Road on the city’s northside.

I’ve had reports of water discolouration from #Coonagh residents this morning. The issue is reported to @IWCare and the Council. If anyone else on the northside is having issues please let me know or report directly to @IWCare 1850 278 278 #IWLimerick pic.twitter.com/sUZj6KVDOe April 27, 2021

#IWLimerick #IWCare quite concerning that there hasn’t been an update or any bit of information if the water is save to use after 15hrs in 2021. Sure there has to be chemical tests around to do a quick test. pic.twitter.com/B1Q52QNqSX — Mario Beck (@mariobeck_lmk) April 27, 2021

Now, the State water utility has confirmed the discolouration occurred following a disturbance in a water main after routine reservoir maintenance works.

The pipe network is currently being flushed out, and it’s anticipated the supply will return to normal over the coming hours.

Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s operations lead, said: “These works necessitated a temporary reconfiguration of the local water network which resulted in increased pressure causing sediment in the water main to become dislodged. Chlorine levels have been maintained in order to disinfect the water and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

He confirmed: “The water supply should return to normal for the majority of customers over the coming hours following flushing but it may take longer for the discolouration to clear in some isolated parts of the network. It is advisable to wait until the discolouration clears before drinking. However the water is safe to use for washing and it is important that people continue to follow the advice of the health authorities in relation to handwashing and hygiene.”

Both Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council have apologised for any inconvenience as a result of this unplanned issue.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline remains open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 to answer customers’ queries.

Irish Water can also be contacted on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.