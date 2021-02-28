Deaths in Limerick, Sunday February 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Ross Keogh McGarry House, Limerick City, Limerick. Ross died, peacefully, Friday, 26th February 2021. Predeceased by his father Thomas Keogh. Deeply regretted by his mother Carmel, son Ross, daughter Kerri, brother Mark, sister Tracey, niece Keshia, nephew Kian and extended family.

A private service will take place (family only) followed by private (family only) cremation. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to McGarry House.

The death has occurred of Theresa Hayes (née Casey) Moss Lodge, Faha, Patrickswell, Limerick



Theresa Hayes (née Casey) (Moss Lodge, Faha, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, late of New Street, Limerick, Sarsfield Barracks, Verbatim and Mungret) 28th February 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Joe. Dearly loved mother of Gregory, Natalie and Keith. Predeceased by her grandson Kieran and her brothers Paddy, Joseph and Frankie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Heidi and Ciara, son-in-law Philip, her beloved grandchildren, brother Tommy, sisters Katherine and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held at Raheen Church on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. Theresa’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen Family flowers only.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May she Rest in Peace.

