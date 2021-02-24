Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday February 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Josie Meehan (née Kelly) The Downs, Ballingarry, Limerick Peacefully, at her residence. Formerly of Rylands, Rathkeale. Beloved wife of Peter and dear mother of Theresa, Kate, Helen, Majella, Sinead, Ronnie and Joanne, predeceased by her parents Bunny and Ellen Kelly and her brothers Pa and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, brothers-in-law Mossie and Dave, sister-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Tossie, Gerry, Shane and Eddie, grandsons, grandaughter Ali, great-grandson Jake, relatives and friends.

Reception into The church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines, Josie's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences. May she rest in peace.

------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Harry McEvoy Lynwood Park, St. Patrick`s Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Clonlara, Clare and Krups. Harry, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Terry (nee Minihan). Very deeply regretted by his son Alan, daughters Jackie, Sharon and Triona, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Derry, Pat and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, on Friday (February 26th) at 11.00am and Funeral afterwards to Reilig Lua, Killaloe, Co. Clare. Harry's Funeral Cortege, will pass his residence after Mass, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here