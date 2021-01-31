Deaths in Limerick, Sunday January 31, 2021

The death has occurred of Denis Ahern Braintree, Essex, England. Formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at his family home in Braintree surrounded by his loving family. 30th January 2021.

Survived by his loving wife Christine, son Stephen, daughter Kerry, Stephen's partner Terry, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, brother Tom (Athea), sisters Margaret (Coachford, Cork), Chris (Barrigone, Askeaton), sister in law Rita, brother in law JJ, nephews, nieces, grandnephews & grandnieces. Funeral to take place in Braintree at a later date. May Denis Rest In Peace.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Collopy Forty Acres, Bruree, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, beloved husband of Esther and dear father of Judy and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sister Margaret [Sherlock], step brother Seanie [O'Carroll], brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Owen and John, grandchildren Rachel, Jack, Niall, Sarah and Emma, nephews, nieces, kind and dear neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reception into The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree old cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Pat's funeral is for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https:/www.brureerockhill.com/live-stream/ May he rest in peace

-------------------

The death has occurred of Marie HICKEY (née McDonnell) Rosendale Gardens, Corbally, Limerick Formally of Ellen Street & Rosbrien Limerick. Marie died peacefully, at St. John’s Hospital, on 30th January 2021

Beloved wife of Bernard & dearest mother of Mark, Bernard & Liz, darling mother-in-law of Valerie & Antoinette, adored Nana to Jessica, Aaron, Nathan, Adam & Rebecca, sister of Antoinette and aunt of Fergus. Sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and her many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Feb. 2nd) at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street for family only and will be streamed live. (link to follow). Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium.

Marie’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Tuesday, before Mass, at 10:45am approx. for neighbours and friends.

House Private | Please Observe Social Distance

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May she rest in peace

-------------------

The death has occurred of Eamonn Hogan late of Arravale, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Bruff, Limerick & Sue Ryder House, January 30th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brothers Liam & Paud & sister Anne, granddaughter Rose Ellen & Angela’s partner Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Angela, Teresa & Jane, sons Edward & Barry & their mother Joan; sisters Mary, Kit, Tess, Phyl & Peggy, brother Jackie, daughter-in-law Cilla, partners Agniezska, Bobby & Ronan, grandchildren Conor, Ronan, Killian, Grace, Abbie, Harry & Alicya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Due to current Government advice regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Eamonn will take place at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view his Mass live on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 fm. Messages of condolence can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. May Eamonn Rest in Peace

------------------------------

