Family prepares to say farewell to ‘beautiful and warm’ Emma McManus

WELL-KNOWN local priest Fr Chris O’Donnell has flown out to Barbados to officiate at the funeral Mass of Emma McManus, who died suddenly aged just 40.​

Loving tributes have been pouring in for the McManus and Ledbetter families from across the world after the untimely passing of the mother-of-three, with friend Kay Mulcaire describing her as “beautiful and warm”.

Among others who have left kind words and tributes on RIP.ie are a number of the All-Ireland winning Limerick hurlers, neighbours of the McManus family in Martinstown, and hurling and horse racing fans from all over the country and beyond.

Emma, JP McManus’ daughter-in-law, passed away after taking ill while on holiday with their extended family in Barbados.

Married to John for a decade, and the mother of three young children, Milly, Lauren and Annie, Emma was set to be remembered at a funeral Mass in the Caribbean resort this Friday. However, the ceremony has been delayed, and is likely to take place early next week, the Limerick Leader understands.

It will be broadcast on the internet to allow people in Limerick the chance to pay their respects.

Fr O’Donnell, a popular priest across Limerick, now serving in Kilmallock, has flown out to be with the grieving family explained Fr David Casey, parish priest for Martinstown/Bulgaden and Kilmallock.

He said: “The family are so well thought of. Their presence in the community is strong – they are good to the community. Everyone in the community is praying for them.”