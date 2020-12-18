Damages for boy, 9, following Limerick road collision

A YOUNG boy has been awarded €8,500 in damages arising out a road collision which happened nearly a decade ago,

The plaintiff was just nine months old when the car he was travelling in was struck by a another vehicle at Knockeen, Boher on February 9, 2012.

At Limerick Circuit Court, barrister David McHugh said his client was restrained in a car seat in the rear of the car and that the driver of the second vehicle, which was travelling at excessive speed, was never traced.

As a result, legal proceedings were initiated against the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI).

Judge Patrick Meghen was told the plaintiff was not physically injured in the collision but that he was screaming a lot in the immediate aftermath.

He became “very clingy” as a result of what happened and he would not go to bed alone as he was frightened.

He also became very attached to his mother and would only go to sleep when she was in room with him.

An up-to-date medical report which was submitted to the court confirmed their are no acute medical issues and that the plaintiff is “happy and well cared for”.

He is also doing quite well in school.

Having considered the matter and noting that the child’s parents were happy with the settlement offer, Judge Meghen approved the offer. The plaintiff was also awarded his costs.