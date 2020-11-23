BREAKING: Limerick's 14-day Covid incidence rate falls below 200

TWELVE new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Monday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen from 208.3 yesterday (per 100,000 population) to 195. This is the first time it has been under 200 since November 12. The county has gone from having the second highest incidence rate to being third behind Donegal and Louth.

As of midnight, Sunday, November 22, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 252 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,711 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 88 are in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 - including the 12 in Limerick - spread across another 20 counties. 124 are men / 128 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34-years-old.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has been a total of 2,022 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 289 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.