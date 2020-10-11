BREAKING: Investigation launched after discovery of a body in Limerick

GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man on Saturday in Bruree.

A garda spokesperson said a male, aged in his 40s, was discovered deceased in a residence.

"His body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out in the coming days. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation," said the spokesperson.

Investigations are continuing.