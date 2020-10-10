BREAKING: Three further deaths associated with Covid-19 and 1,012 additional cases in Ireland

THERE have been three further deaths associated with Covid-19 and 1,012 additional cases recorded in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today;

511 are men / 496 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

241 in Dublin, 112 in Cork, 80 in Cavan, 72 in Meath, 66 in Galway, and the remaining 441 cases are spread across 21 other counties including Limerick. As of Thursday, there have been 1,154 confirmed cases in Limerick.



As of 2pm today 199 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Ireland, of which 31 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating.

“All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight.

“The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39% increase.

“All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating. For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week. The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday 9th October was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

“Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory confirmed cases to hospital and 4 new admissions to ICU. There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU. Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.