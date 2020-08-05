Marginal increase in sale of new cars in Limerick bucks national trend

LIMERICK bucked the national trend last month as there was a marginal year-on-year increase in the sale of new cars.

Official figures published by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show 774 new cars were registered during July compared to 744 in July 2019.

Just 1,990 new cars were registered in Limerick between January and June which means the number of new cars sold in July accounts for 28% of all sales since the beginning of the year.

According to the latest SIMI figures, Toyota Corolla (124), Volkswagen Tiguan (107), Ford Focus (105), Nissan Qashqai (96) and Hyundai Tucson (93), were the five most popular make and model of passenger car sold in Limerick between January and July.

A total of 1,244 diesel cars were registered compared to 1,045 petrol and 351 petrol electric. A total of 66 electric and 28 new hyrbrid cars were registered in Limerick by the end of July.

While there was a 4.03% increase in new car sales in Limerick last month, there was a 14.1%, decline nationally compared to July 2019.

“With the Budget only two months away, we need to see a reduction in VRT, to allow the car market return to normal sustainable levels, which will reduce both the age of the fleet and emissions,” said Brian Cooke, director general of SIMI.