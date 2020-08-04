Limerick groups urged to apply for €6m ‘RTÉ Does Comic Relief’ fund

Limerick charities and not for profit organisations supporting vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic can apply to get support from almost €6m raised during RTÉ's 'Does Comic Relief'

The Community Foundation for Ireland is opening the application process for not for profit organisations of all sizes meeting the challenges caused by Covid on the ground in local communities.

Limerick groups are being advised that they have just over eight weeks to make their application, with September 30 set as the closing date.

Announcing the commencement of applications Denise Charlton, Chief Executive Officer of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said:

“RTÉ Does Comic Relief was not only a unique night on Irish broadcasting, it also brought us together as a country as one to support people hardest hit by the impact of the pandemic. We have seen extraordinary generosity from 1.4m viewers, corporate supporters as well as significant matching support from Government.

The process of converting that generosity into support and actions on the ground in communities in Limerick and across the country is now underway. The opening of applications is a big moment for charities who are helping vulnerable people during these difficult days and in many cases providing a vital lifeline."

Deirdre O'Kane, Steering Group, Comic Relief in Ireland stated "I'm so pleased we're now at the point of opening applications to charities and organisations, small and large. It's another key step for the project and brings us closer again to delivering help to where it's needed - with those most impacted by the pandemic in Ireland."

Full details of the strands as well as other information and support is being placed on www.communityfoundation.ie.