Back in business: Limerick pub which was ordered to close, reopens - this time with food!

A LIMERICK publican who closed his bar following a visit from the gardai last week, has reopened his business - but this time he’s serving food!

Gearoid Whelan, who opened his premises Whelan’s Bar in Newcastle West in defiance of public health guidelines, received a visit from two uniformed officers last Monday lunchtime to request him to close.

He had reopened his family’s business on Maiden Street at 11am on July 20 for the first time since mid-March. But no sooner had the pints started flowing when he had to turn off the taps and shut up shop.

His actions went against public health guidelines which required pubs not serving food to remain closed until August 10.

After being closed for a number of days, the pub which has received national headlines over the past week, reopened at the weekend.

“We are open,” said Mr Whelan. "We are now taking bookings. All food guidelines will be met, so like every other restaurant/pub you are required to have €9 of food if having an alcoholic beverage for your two-hour window.

“Walk ins also accepted if there is a table free. Advisable to book though. Thanks.”