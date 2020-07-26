'First' Holy Communion for Limerick 'duo' since lockdown

IT WAS a Holy Communion like no other in Kilteely.

First of all it was held in July, there were no rehearsals and it was a bit like a wedding as both participant’s families had a side of the church to themselves!

Róisín Kenny and Rebecca O’Dea made a little bit of history as they are the first children in the archdiocese of Cashel & Emly to make their Holy Communion since lockdown.

Principal of Kilteely National School, Sarah Jones said due to the small number they were fortunate as it meant they could gather together to celebrate the sacrament.

“There were 39 people in total in the church so it was very manageable. Each family had a side of the church. Parents, grannies, grandads, uncles and aunts could come. Both families would be very friendly as they would know each other. It was lovely, really lovely,” said Ms Jones, who added that they were lucky to be able to have it in their own church.

The parish of Kilteely-Dromkeen is in stark contrast to the parish of Mungret-Crecora-Raheen who will be holding their Confirmations in Limerick Racecourse due to numbers.

Róisín and Rebecca were “absolutely brilliant” during the ceremony on Saturday, July 11, and looked adorable in their Communion dresses.

“They were delighted. They were smiling the whole way through the Mass. They didn't show in any way that they felt hard done by the original cancellation. They were just so delighted to be there with their families.

“It was so relaxed and everybody was so happy to be there and the girls played a blinder. They did their prayers and their readings. They did them without any of the usual practice,” said Ms Jones.

Rehearsals are normally a big part of Holy Communion but these had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Our parish priest, Fr Joe Tynan, was absolutely brilliant. He was so relaxed and gave gentle guidance. Everything went totally smoothly without even one rehearsal,” said the principal. Ms Jones also praised Róisín and Rebecca’s teacher, Eimear O'Loughlin.

“She put in a lot of work during the year preparing and she was great over the last few weeks with the prayers and the readings and the artwork and the music. She gave us her time when it would have been during the school holidays,” said Ms Jones.

In a strange way this delayed Holy Communion under coronavirus restrictions helped to bring back the true meaning of the sacrament.

“It was no stress. When you think of Communions, it's all about the dress and the build-up, but this was kind of a reminder of the true importance of the occasion,” said Ms Jones.